Woman in critical condition after run over by own car in Honolulu parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in critical condition after her car rolled and ran over her in Honolulu on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the First Hawaiian Bank parking lot on South Beretania Street.

Honolulu police said the 64-year-old woman was reversing out of a marked parking stall when she struck a vehicle that was entering the lot. When she got out to assess the damage, her car began to roll backwards, knocking her to the ground.

Following the collision, officials said the woman sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

