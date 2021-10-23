Tributes
Wahine volleyball falls to UC Santa Barbara, snapping Big West winning streak

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team suffered their first Big West Conference loss Friday night, getting swept by UC Santa Barbara.

The ‘Bows drop to 11-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference after a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 sweep from the Gauchos, who are now tied with Hawaii with first place in the Big West standings.

It was a tough night for the Wahine, but senior Brooke Van Sickle was able to muster a team-high 11 kills and nine digs.

Hawaii stays in the mainland to meet Cal State Northridge on Saturday night — first serve from the Matadome is set for 4:00 p.m. HST.

