Wahine basketball newcomers ready to contribute in the 2021-22 season

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021-22 Rainbow Wahine basketball season is right around the corner, the team gearing up to embark on their first season after the COVID-shortened 2020.

Going into the season, Hawaii will be helped by a wealth of transfers that are looking to make an immediate impact for the program.

Players like Kallin Spiller, who transfered to Manoa from Seattle University.

“I think being here in the islands and being a part of this team has made the transition so easy.” Spiller told Hawaii News Now. “The coaches have really created a family atmosphere, I love my teammates already and obviously the community of Oahu and the state of Hawaii in general has been so welcoming and open to us, and it’s been a joy to be a part of this program so far.”

The team bond is also coming along faster than expected, according to fellow newcomer Ashley Thoms, who came to UH from Weber State.

“I think the chemistry is really strong.” Thoms said. “I think it formed because of all the returners being so open and welcoming and having really strong personalities made it easier for people to open up and, you know, build those relationships.”

The players went on to say that this year, the identity of the team will be one that fights till the very last horn, some describing them as ‘scrappy’.

No matter how the team does, they are excited to welcome back the Rainbow Wahine faithful to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“I’m so excited to experience the community being able to be in the stands, supporting us at our games.” Spiller said. “That was something that really encouraged me to want to come to you in the first place. knowing that we are supported by the island and by the teammates community as well, so I’m really, really excited and really thankful that we’ll get to be able to interact and perform for our fans.

