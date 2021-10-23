Shipping containers purchased by state to house inmates in quarantine sit idle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has spent more than $1.3 million in CARES Act funds to buy shipping containers that would have been used to house inmates in quarantine.

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety said they had ordered the containers last year when COVID case counts in facilities were high.

However, those containers have been sitting idle with less cases reported in correctional facilities.

Currently, the state reported that there are less than 15 active COVID cases in jails and prisons and no one is in quarantine.

Furthermore, officials said only five of the 11 containers have been received — none are being used.

Officials in part blame the delay on ongoing global shipping problems.

