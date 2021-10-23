Tributes
Shipping containers purchased by state to house inmates in quarantine sit idle

28 prisoners from Hawaii Community Correctional Center are being transferred to Oahu.
28 prisoners from Hawaii Community Correctional Center are being transferred to Oahu.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has spent more than $1.3 million in CARES Act funds to buy shipping containers that would have been used to house inmates in quarantine.

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety said they had ordered the containers last year when COVID case counts in facilities were high.

However, those containers have been sitting idle with less cases reported in correctional facilities.

Currently, the state reported that there are less than 15 active COVID cases in jails and prisons and no one is in quarantine.

Furthermore, officials said only five of the 11 containers have been received — none are being used.

Officials in part blame the delay on ongoing global shipping problems.

