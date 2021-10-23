Proposal to limit number of tourists at Lanai’s only beach park runs into opposition

LANAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to limit tourists at Lanai’s only beach park is running into opposition — even from residents who would benefit from it.

Hulopoe Beach Park is the only beach park on Lanai accessible by paved road. It’s popular among locals and tourists.

While residents agree their beloved beach is getting too packed, they are not sure limiting access to non-locals is the answer.

About 80 people attended the Hulopoe Beach Park Council meeting Wednesday night.

HBPC proposed requiring non-residents to make reservations and pay a fee to use the park. But the debate got hung up over how to define residents.

“Once we label people as non-residents, we automatically subject former residents and their families and friends to all sorts of rules and fees and that’s not right. Those who have moved away still consider Lanai home,” said Lanai resident Diane Preza.

Lanai has a population of about 3,000 people. There are no stop lights there and just one public school.

“Many of them will go off to college. And when they come back home to visit their folks, who might be working, then they won’t be able to go to the beach,” said Kapua Weinhouse, a teacher at Lanai High and Elementary School.

The idea of limiting access to non-residents came about because of the influx in visitors at the beach park which is privately owned by Larry Ellison’s Pulama Lanai.

However, residents say the root of the problem is the amount of visitors coming over from Maui for a day trip.

“To get to the crux of the matter, which this beach council does not address, is what can we do about the Maui traffic,” said Lanai resident Mike Oexner.

“The influx of day guests who come to Lanai in droves with their wagons and beach umbrellas to utilize our only beach park accessible by paved road,” said Lanai resident Joelle Aoki.

Several boat tours travel from Maui to Lanai daily and residents say that is the biggest problem.

“Let’s not concern ourselves so much on whether or not a person is a resident or not. But instead figure out a way to limit the amount of day trippers that use the beach park,” Preza said.

The proposal is only a draft, no decisions have been made yet.

The Hulopoe Beach Park Council will meet as a council to discuss the testimony, make changes, and hold another public meeting for input.

Draft proposal to limit non-residents at Hulopoe Beach Park. (Hulopoe Beach Park Council)

