As more booster options become available, health officials offer guidance on who should get what

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health care providers started administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots Friday, but even the Department of Health admits the guidelines on who should get the shot, when to get it, and whether to mix-and-match vaccines is confusing.

Similar to the eligibility for the Pfizer booster shot, the state recommends the Moderna booster for those who are six months past their last shot and:

65 and older

have underlying medical conditions

or live or work in high-risk settings.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is different. It is available to any of its recipients two months after their first shot.

But because DOH says vaccines are plentiful the providers may not be particularly strict.

“There’s no reason that anyone who thinks that they’ve lost a significant amount of protection should hesitate,” said Brooks Baehr, spokesperson for the DOH.

“There’s no reason that anyone who has an underlying condition should hesitate to get their booster, or perhaps even anybody who has an occupation that puts them at a high risk of infection.”

Then there’s the question of what shot to get.

“Essentially, any of the boosters should be OK, you can mix and match,” said Dr. Libby Char, the Hawaii State Health director.

Char said there is research that suggests for those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that they would get even better protection if their booster is an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

There are also groups that could be at a slightly higher risk for blood clots and heart inflammation, although that is incredibly rare.

Dr. Melinda Ashton, Hawaii Pacific Health’s executive vice president and chief quality officer, said certain groups might consider switching brands for their booster.

“If you’re a woman of childbearing age, under 50 is what’s considered, you probably shouldn’t get another J&J if you got that the first time,” Ashton said.

“There’s a small risk of blood clots. And we know that if you get the mRNA vaccine, you’ll be safer.

And because of rare inflammation side effects, she says men under 30 might be a little better off getting a Johnson & Johnson booster.

But overall, healthcare leaders agree that any combination of shots is overall very safe and effective.

The DOH says that of the providers that report brand data back to it, 43,611 doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered in Hawaii, 483,652 doses of Moderna and 905,557 Pfizer doses.

