Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore

City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man living on the edge of a canal in Waimalu on Friday — the area has become an eyesore to nearby residents and the larger community.

Authorities arrested Duane Javinar for criminal trespassing.

Residents in the area said the 62-year-old has been living in a vacant lot that belongs to his family for years.

Frustrations grow along with eyesore on vacant Waimalu property

Multiple complaints had been made as his belonging have been piling up on the edge of the Waimalu Stream.

Following Javinar’s arrest, city crews began clearing out the area where his belongings were perched.

Lawmakers and activists have called the situation a potential environmental and public health hazard.

