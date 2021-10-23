Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Looking for a Halloween costume? The global shipping crisis might limit your options

Many costumes are already sold out and despite making every effort restocking the shelves has...
Many costumes are already sold out and despite making every effort restocking the shelves has been nearly impossible.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The global shipping crisis is causing a shortage of Halloween costumes.

In Honolulu, officials at Party City confirm some of their inventory is stuck in customs.

ON Friday morning, the Halloween aisle at the store’s Nimitz Highway location was packed with people on a mission to pick the perfect costume.

“We’re going to be cows. And we’re going to have a bag of wine as our utter,” said Sam Austin.

Tova Fagerlind was shopping with her. She added, “That’s for one night. We have a couple of costumes.”

Meanwhile, Waimanalo resident Jerica Kahele told HNN she’d spent the morning driving all over the island in search of a cheerleader costume for her daughter.

“I went to Waikele. They didn’t have so I asked them to call here before I drove here. And luckily this was they last one they had in the box,” Kahele said, as she held up the costume.

Party City Vice President of Operations Andrew Shum says problems with the supply chain have limited what they can offer this year.

“We still have a lot of supply of everything,” said Shum. “But usually we have breadth and depth to give our customers options. And this year there is a little bit of restrictions.”

Many costumes are already sold out. Despite making every effort -- restocking the shelves has been nearly impossible.

“For example, Heist, we actually ordered 100 to 200 more costumes and only a portion of the supply came in. Some of it got stuck in customs,” said Shum.

The shipping problems are forcing customers to look elsewhere for items not found in brick and mortar stores.

“It’s been difficult,” said Austin. “We’ve used Amazon for a lot of things.”

People are also using their imaginations.

“For our cow costumes we’re just going to paint black spots on it -- because we couldn’t find cow shirts anywhere,” Fagerlind said.

Some customers also reported difficulty finding costumes for younger children.

“Definitely toddler costumes are very limited,” Kahele said.

Folks are being urged to ask employees for advice.

“Because they actually have good ideas how you would make your costumes,” said Shum.

Kahele says she’s piecing together costumes for her two youngest children with whatever she can find.

“This is Thing 1 and Thing 2,” she said holding up different accessories. “I’m just kind of making it up.”

Shum says don’t wait. If you need to buy a costume the sooner you can start shopping the better.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Malik had four siblings.
Family of young man swept away at Makapuu grateful for a ‘lifetime of moments’
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ashley Schenk, owner of Rooted in Wailuku.
Renters left scrambling as more homeowners take advantage of hot market
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 156 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

Latest News

When was the last time to had to write something using a good old-fashioned pen and paper?
What the Tech: Remember cursive? Yeah, neither do we. But there’s an app for that.
As more booster options become available, health officials offer guidance on who should get what
As more booster options become available, health officials offer guidance on who should get what
DOE’s A+ program currently serves about 15,600 public school students.
Cost of A+ After School programs to increase to address COVID, staffing challenges
Hawaii's unemployment rate declined in September, but remains above the national average.
Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped in September, but remains above national average