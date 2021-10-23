Tributes
Kona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for violent home invasion

Authorities said Jerome Kahoalii-Heath also stole a firearm and multiple vehicles.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona man received a 15-year prison sentence for a violent home invasion in South Kona.

Officials said Jerome Kahoalii-Heath was convicted of assaulting three people in December 2020 after he and his alleged accomplice, Ioane Asagra, forced their way into a home and demanded drugs and money.

2 suspects charged in violent Hawaii Island home invasion

Authorities said Kahoalii-Heath also stole a firearm and multiple vehicles.

The 23-year-old is required to serve at least three years of his prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Asagra’s trial is set for January.

The 28-year-old is also facing an unrelated murder charge, in which he is accused of shooting a man in Keauhou in May. The trial for that incident is scheduled for February.

