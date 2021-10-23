Kauai police arrest 2 individuals after illegal drugs, firearms discovered at Kalaheo home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested two individuals after discovering illegal drugs in their possession at a home in Kalaheo.

Authorities said 42-year-old Staci Matsusaka and 47-year-old Curtis Kapahu were charged with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

KPD said it executed several search warrants and recovered about two pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, various ammunition, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said the two were arrested on Oct. 15 and released pending investigation.

These arrests come as Kauai police are continuing their efforts to curb the use of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs on the island to prevent premature deaths.

So far this year, KPD said there have been two confirmed and two suspected deaths — pending toxicology results — due to an overdose of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

“To put it into perspective, it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause a lethal dose, which means that 1.5 grams equates to about 750 lethal doses of fentanyl,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck.

“Please do not be afraid to call 911. We are focused on saving lives and not pursuing criminal charges for people in a medical crisis.”

For more information online and for resources to help with substance abuse, click here.

To report suspected illegal use or distribution of fentanyl, call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

