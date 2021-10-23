Kailua kayak company slapped with $25K fine for operating without permit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a Kailua kayak company $25,000 for reportedly operating without a permit.

Officials said Twogood Kayaks Hawaii, Inc. conducted unpermitted commercial activity on at least five separate occasions, in which workers were seen meeting customers and launching kayaks into the ocean.

The board fined the company $5,000 for each of the violations between May and August.

Officials said the company’s permit had expired, and the owner admitted his company’s guilt.

The city also bans commercial activity at Kailua Beach Park, which is where workers with Twogood Kayaks were seen conducting business.

As part of the state’s order the company cannot obtain a new commercial permit for at least two years.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.