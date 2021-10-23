Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped in September, but remains above national average

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s unemployment rate continued to decline in September, but remains higher than the national average.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics put the unemployment rate last month at 6.6%.

That’s down from 7% in August and 14.8% in September 2020.

But it is still higher than the national average of 4.8%.

California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates in September, at 7.5%.

