Cost of A+ After School programs to increase to address COVID, staffing challenges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced Friday that monthly fees for A+ After School programs will be increasing in the next school year.

The Education Department said fees will be raised from $120 to $200 to address COVID-19 related budget impacts, rising operational costs and staffing challenges.

DOE said the rate change will actually go into effect in November.

However, officials said families will not be immediately impacted. The department said it will use federal funds to offset the cost increase during this transition stage.

The increase in monthly fees will begin impacting families in the 2022-2023 school year.

“This change will help to increase and sustain staffing for our A+ programs, which will in turn help to ensure that after-school support and services can be provided to any student or family who needs it,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

Officials said the additional funds will also be used to create more learning opportunities that support both academics and social-emotional learning.

DOE’s A+ program currently serves about 15,600 public school students and operates financially through student fees and subsidies from the state Department of Human Services.

Of the nearly 200 sites at public schools, the department said it works with private providers to help run the A+ program for keiki and families, which includes Kamaaina Kids and the YMCA.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.