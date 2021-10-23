Tributes
‘Bows football to honor the legacy of Colt Brennan as they host New Mexico State

Colt Brennan drops back to pass during the 2006 Hawaii Bowl against Arizona State.
Colt Brennan drops back to pass during the 2006 Hawaii Bowl against Arizona State.(University of Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is set to meet New Mexico State in front of a thousand fans — their first home game with a crowd since 2019.

To make the occasion even more special, UH is honoring the legacy of the late Colt Brennan, a player that transcended the gridiron to inspire countless athletes around the state, including some current Rainbow Warriors.

“Colt was my inspiration growing up. He’s a reason why I even wanted to become a warrior.” UH wide receiver Jonah Panoke told reporters.

It’s been five months since the sports world lost Colt Brennan after passing away of an accidental drug overdose.

It’s a loss that can still be felt till this day, so UH plans to honor the late great quarterback during Saturday’s game against the Aggies.

The ‘Bows have already been donning Colt’s number “15″ on the side of their helmets all season, Just a small tribute to the player who took Warrior football to new heights.

“When I was young I had a picture with him, so I look at that every day and I know that he’s the reason why I play this game.” Panoke said. “I looked up to Colt Brennan so to have his number, I was excited to wear it.”

During his time in Manoa, Brennan smashed countless school and NCAA records, becoming Hawaii’s only Heisman Trophy finalist.

It was the golden age of UH football, a time that saw Aloha Stadium at near capacity week in and week out.

“I could just feel how electric he made the stands at Aloha Stadium and just the legacy he left on Hawaii.” Linebacker Darius Muasau said. “It really means a lot to us and to me.”

Looking at this weekend’s game, UH faces off against the Aggies for the second time this season — a scheduling oddity brought on by the pandemic.

Hawaii dominated NM State the first time around in Las Crucas, 41-to-21, but the team says they aren’t taking their competition for granted and are preparing like it’s their first match-up, all the while remembering who this week is all about.

The players went on to say that the best way to honor Colt, is with a win.

Kick off from Manoa is set for 6:00 p.m. HST.

