89-year-old bicyclist succumbs to injuries following crash on South King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police determined that a bicyclist has died following a crash in Honolulu earlier in October.

Authorities said the 89-year-old was found on the roadway near the Texaco gas station on South King Street on Oct. 7 at around 6:45 p.m.

Officials said the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

On Tuesday, police were notified that the man had succumb to his injuries.

Upon further review of the case, investigators determined that a motor vehicle collision had occurred and the case was reclassified.

Details about the crash were not provided.

This is the 37th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 41 at this same time in 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

