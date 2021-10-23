Tributes
2-alarm residential duplex fire spreads to nearby homes on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at residential duplex at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Saturday that spread to nearby structures.

HFD said it received a call for a brush fire at around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Center Drive and Tarawa Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a two-story residential building on Palmyra Drive was 90% involved.

Officials said electrical power lines had fallen onto the roadway, temporarily cutting off access for other responding personnel.

HFD Tanker units were also called to the scene shortly after water supply issues were determined. Officials said this severely affected operations.

As the incident progressed, fire personnel said the second floor of a neighboring home also caught fire along with the roof of another nearby home.

Firefighters began searching for victims in the other structures but no occupants were found. Officials said there were reports that homes in the area were vacant.

HFD said the multi-structure building fire was brought under control by 9 a.m.

The estimated cost of damages and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

This story will be updated.

