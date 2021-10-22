UH soccer snags first win of the season, downing UC Davis 2-1 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team snagged their first win of the season Thursday afternoon, downing UC Davis 2-1 on the road.

UH’s Kelsi Sumida secured the deciding goal for the Wahine to move to 1-9-3 overall on the season — Sumida’s fifth goal of the year.

The other goal from the ‘Bows was courtesy of Eliza Ammendolia early on in the match, holding off the Aggies for a little over 20 minutes before they would find pay dirt.

The Wahine stay on the mainland for a match against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.

Hawaii will look to add to their win column, as they are already eliminated from the four-team Big West Conference Tournament.

