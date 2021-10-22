Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH soccer snags first win of the season, downing UC Davis 2-1 on the road

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team snagged their first win of the season Thursday afternoon, downing UC Davis 2-1 on the road.

UH’s Kelsi Sumida secured the deciding goal for the Wahine to move to 1-9-3 overall on the season — Sumida’s fifth goal of the year.

The other goal from the ‘Bows was courtesy of Eliza Ammendolia early on in the match, holding off the Aggies for a little over 20 minutes before they would find pay dirt.

The Wahine stay on the mainland for a match against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.

Hawaii will look to add to their win column, as they are already eliminated from the four-team Big West Conference Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Malik had four siblings.
Family of young man swept away at Makapuu grateful for a ‘lifetime of moments’
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 156 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
Ashley Schenk, owner of Rooted in Wailuku.
Renters left scrambling as more homeowners take advantage of hot market

Latest News

UH is ready to welcome fans back to the stands for the first time since 2019.
UH football gears up to play first home game with fans since start of COVID
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
UH football team gears up for big day as it plays first home game with fans since start of COVID
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their eight finalists for induction into the...
UH’s Vince Manuwai among finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Fans returned to the bleachers at Oahu public schools for the first time in 18 months -- but...
After being away for 18 months, OIA fans make a noisy return to the stands