UH football team gears up for big day as it plays first home game with fans since start of COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department is set to welcome the select 1,000 fans into the new home of the Rainbow Warriors football team.

Saturday’s game against New Mexico State will be a different experience for the students, player guests and families, corporate ticket holders and season ticket holders who will be in attendance at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“We hope that this will be like a a milestone marker for how we start to recover from this pandemic and life starting to return to normal,” UH spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl told Hawaii News Now.

Those fans and other attendees will have to use the University’s LumiSight app and upload their vaccination card.

Spectators are asked to park at the UH lower campus parking structure, then head to the gates. Athletics officials say in accordance with City and County guidelines, no concessions will be served, but fans can bring bottled water.

Attendees are also reminded that all personal belongings have to be brought in using a clear plastic bag.

Looking ahead, the UH athletic department is excited that other programs have also received the green light for spectators.

“We were approved for women’s volleyball to start having fans so the first event will be October 29th — 500 fans for that. So, we will go through a similar process as we did for football fans and do it for women’s volleyball and then we have got basketball right behind it and we are hoping we continue to build and add fans for all of our events,” said Associate Athletic Director Vince Baldemor.

Kick off for Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m. HST.

