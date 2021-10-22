Tributes
Signing up for Medicare? Workshops offered to help eligible adults enroll

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Need help signing up for Medicare? The Hawaii State Health Insurance Program will be holding four in-person workshops.

The workshops will aid eligible adults apply for healthcare plans. The sessions begin Friday in Nuuanu. For those who don’t want to do an in-person appointment, phone and virtual consultations are also being offered.

Below is information on how to book an appointment:

In person consultation: One-hour in-person counseling appointments are available on Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 9, 19

Times: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 1727 Pali Highway, Nu’uanu

Appointments: Make in-person counseling appointments with Hawaii SHIP at Click here to make an appointment online or call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at (808) 586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229.

Phone, virtual consultation: Click here for more details or by calling the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at (808) 586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229. The pre-recorded message on the Hawaii SHIP Helpline asks for your name, phone number, email address, zip code, a brief message about your question, and the days and times you prefer to be called. A Medicare counselor will contact those who have made an appointment within two to five business days.

