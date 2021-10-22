Tributes
Reward upped by $10K for information in case of missing Isabella Kalua

A flier for the missing 6-year-old was recently put up on a street pole in Halawa, next to...
A flier for the missing 6-year-old was recently put up on a street pole in Halawa, next to Aloha Stadium.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A donor has offered an additional $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of missing Waimanalo 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, Honolulu CrimeStoppers announced Thursday.

The reward for information that leads to Kalua or the people responsible for her disappearance now stands at $11,000.

HPD has since called off their search for the missing girl, but loved ones aren’t giving up in their search for closure.

She’s been missing since Sept. 13 when her adoptive parents said she was last at their Waimanalo home on Puha Street. Since then, droves of community members have dedicated countless hours searching for the little girl.

There haven’t been any new developments in the search for her in recent weeks.

If you have any information into her disappearance, you’re urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tipsters will remain anonymous, and information can be submitted online by clicking here or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

