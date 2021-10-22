Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New study warns biodiversity of plants, animals in Hawaii are in jeopardy

Iiwi bird, a type of Hawaiian honeycreeper
Iiwi bird, a type of Hawaiian honeycreeper(Jack Jeffrey Photography)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new study about the loss of biodiversity in island regions is highlighting the urgent need for more action to protect Hawaii’s unique ecosystem.

The study published in “Global Ecology and Conservation” and co-authored by University of Hawaii at Manoa professor, Donald Drake, explains that biodiversity on islands are increasingly being threatened by habitat loss, overexploitation, invasive species and climate change.

“Sadly, humans have had huge impacts on islands,” Drake said. “In the last 500 years, three-quarters of the species that have gone extinct are island species, and the reason this is a warning paper is that about half of the world’s endangered species are also island species.”

With Hawaii being home to hundreds of unique plants and animals — including the state bird and flower, the nene and the yellow hibiscus — scientists said policymakers and the general public must do more to protect these species.

Drake said many conservation programs in Hawaii are already making a huge impact, including UH Manoa’s Lyon Arboretum, the Manoa Cliffs Restoration Project and the Hawaii Audubon Society.

Scientists encourage everyone young and old to join in the effort to protect Hawaii.

“There are opportunities available to people of any age and any ability. There’s way more work to be done than there are people to do it,” Drake said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Malik had four siblings.
Family of young man swept away at Makapuu grateful for a ‘lifetime of moments’
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A Touch of You Hawaii had more than 40 weddings on the books for 2020 until the coronavirus...
Oahu eases more restrictions on large events, city gyms as part of ‘cautious’ approach to reopening
HNN File
HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing

Latest News

Honolulu Medical Examiner van.
Investigation opened after man found dead in the Waikele Stream
Legacy of Life Hawaii's second annual virtual 5K honors the late Dr. Livingston Wong. During...
Legacy of Life’s ‘your way’ race honors pioneering Hawaii transplant surgeon
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Scattered showers along an old front with stronger winds dropping in this weekend
Ashley Schenk, owner of Rooted in Wailuku.
Maui renters left scrambling as more homeowners take advantage of hot market