Malfunctioning Zipmobile slows westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mechanical issue with the primary Zipmobile is slowing westbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway as crews work on the issue.

The leftmost lane on the H-1 Freeway westbound remains closed at the Waikele/Kunia interchange.

The state Transportation Department said the primary Zipmobile malfunctioned Wednesday morning and so a backup was used to close the Zipperlane.

This story will be updated.

