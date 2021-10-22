Malfunctioning Zipmobile slows westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mechanical issue with the primary Zipmobile is slowing westbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway as crews work on the issue.

The leftmost lane on the H-1 Freeway westbound remains closed at the Waikele/Kunia interchange.

Zipmobile update (10/21/21, 2:27 p.m.): The backup Zipmobile has finished closing the Zipperlane. The leftmost lane of the H-1 westbound at the Waikele/Kunia interchange will remain closed as we continue to work on the primary Zipmobile. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) October 22, 2021

The state Transportation Department said the primary Zipmobile malfunctioned Wednesday morning and so a backup was used to close the Zipperlane.

