Lawyer of sexual assault suspect files motion to remove judge from case, alleging bias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sexual assault trial on Hawaii Island has revealed a simmering dispute between a judge and a lawyer involved in the case.

Deputy Public Defender James Greenberg has filed a motion to remove Judge Robert Kim from the case because Greenberg claims the judge is biased against him.

The public defender is representing 21-year-old Zeth Browder, who is accused of raping an elderly woman in 2019 at Spencer Beach Park in Kawaihae.

Last month, Kim scolded Greenberg about his questioning during another sex assault case.

The judge also threatened to suspend Greenberg and gave him a $500 fine for disrespectful court behavior.

On the other hand, Greenberg said that Kim is the one who is out line. Greenberg said he feels that he and Browder will not receive a fair trial.

Another judge will decide next month, whether to remove Judge Kim from the case.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.