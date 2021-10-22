Investigation opened after man found dead in the Waikele Stream

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was found dead in the Waikele Stream Thursday afternoon, according to EMS officials.

They said the man appeared to be in his 50s. He was found in the stream near the Hula Street Bridge in Waipahu around 3:15 p.m., according to EMS.

Details surrounding the man’s death were not yet known. It’s unclear if foul play is suspected.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

