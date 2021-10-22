Husband of former Hawaii woman pleads not guilty to her murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman pleaded not guilty to her murder in his initial court appearance in California on Thursday.

Larry Millete is accused of killing his wife May “Maya” Millete, who was last seen alive at her San Diego home on Jan. 7.

He entered a not guilty plea on charges of first degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Charging documents depict a struggling marriage between the two with emails from Larry Millete to websites offering “spells” or “hexes” to injure or incapacitate his wife.

The documents also show that the mother of three was planning to file for divorce.

Her body has not yet been found.

Millete is being held without bail and faces life in prison if convicted.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.

