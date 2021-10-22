Tributes
Hawaii authorizes booster doses for J&J, Moderna vaccines

By Samie Solina
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has authorized the distribution of booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the state Health Department said Thursday.

The announcement came after the CDC approved the boosters for eligible populations.

The agency also allowed the flexibility of “mixing and matching” the extra dose regardless of which type people received first. Pfizer vaccine booster shots had previously been approved.

“Boosters doses are common for many vaccines and will provide additional protection to Hawaii residents at higher risk for severe illness or occupational exposure,” said state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, in a news release.

“Boosters are expected to be widely available across the state, and CDC’s mix-and-match policy will allow for additional flexibility. DOH’s first priority will remain encouraging unvaccinated Hawaii residents to complete their initial vaccine series.”

For those who received a Moderna vaccine, a single booster dose is recommended for certain populations at least six months after the second dose.

Those recommended for the booster are:

  • Individuals 65 and older
  • Individuals 18 and up who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions.
  • Individuals 18 and up who work or live in high-risk settings.

Moderna booster doses are half of an initial dose.

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single booster dose is recommended at least two months after the first dose.

Johnson & Johnson recipients can also elect to get a single booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

