Former OHA aide indicted in money laundering, wire fraud schemes

Federal Courthouse, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Federal Courthouse, Honolulu, Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In federal court, a grand jury indicted a former OHA aide accused of swindling more than $1 million from local businesses.

Homeland Security Agents arrested the former aide and Senate Minority Budget Director Paul Harleman in April just before he tried to flee the country.

On Thursday, he was indicted on six counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old ran two bookkeeping schemes with his firm, Precision Accounting Hawaii, involving fraudulent invoices to steal the money from three clients.

The alleged schemes ran from July 2018 until May 2020.

“Financial crimes are a top priority for HSI, particularly when hardworking people and small businesses are the victims,” John F. Tobon, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, said. “Our agents will continue to investigate and seek out the perpetrators of these kinds of illegal and complex financial schemes.”

Harleman has been in jail since his arrest. No word yet on his trial date.

