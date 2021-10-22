Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of low clouds and showers will bring scattered showers at times to the smaller islands through Friday night before sliding west of the state.

The Big Island will remain dry through late Friday; however, an area of tropical moisture will bring showers through Saturday morning. The tropical moisture will move in late in the day Friday over the windward and southeast sections of the Big Island and bring a boost in showers likely through Saturday morning.

This area of moisture will pass south of the smaller islands over the weekend.

Trade winds will gradually strengthen through the weekend before tapering off Tuesday.

The current north-northwest to north swell will continue to lower and a new north swell is expected to arrive Friday. Surf heights with this new swell are expected to peak just below advisory levels Friday night.

Small, mainly background south and southeast swells are expected through Monday with a slightly larger south swell expected to fill in Tuesday and Wednesday.

