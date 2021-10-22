Tributes
Family resumes desperate search for man who went missing on Oahu’s North Shore

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a man who went missing on Oahu’s North Shore nearly a year ago is renewing their search efforts.

Last November, Cathy Gallagher says her son Robert ‘Robbie’ Gallagher was transported to Kahuku Medical Center but left before receiving treatment.

That was the last confirmed sighting of him.

Days later, his cell phone was recovered on the side of the road in Wahiawa.

Cathy Gallagher flew to Oahu on Thursday from their hometown of San Diego and is once again canvassing the island, hoping for any answers.

“People have said they’ve seen him in Waikiki, on the west side, on the north side, on the east side, south side,” Gallagher said. “It’s very difficult. I’ve been all over the island and people say the island is small and not to me, it’s huge.”

Honolulu CrimeStoppers says its also received a number of tips from the public and the case is ongoing.

“Investigators are following up on it,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “They’re still actively working on this and we know that the family, they want some type of closure. Hopefully, we are able to locate him alive and well.”

Anyone with information related is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300

