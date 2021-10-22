Episode 84: Behind the Titles With Dr. Diane Paloma

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we discover how a busy mom manages to juggle motherhood and all of her successful career titles!

Dr. Diane Paloma is the CEO for the King Lunalilo Trust and Home and the soon-to-be President and CEO of Hawaii Dental Service. She also serves as a member of the University of Hawaii Board of Regents. Previously, she was the first woman to be appointed as the Director of Native Hawaiian Health at Queen’s Medical Center.

In this week’s podcast, Diane talks about how she went from a retail job to top-level executive positions and the importance of finding your passion, purpose and confidence to take charge of your life.

