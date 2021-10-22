Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Episode 84: Behind the Titles With Dr. Diane Paloma

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we discover how a busy mom manages to juggle motherhood and all of her successful career titles!

Dr. Diane Paloma is the CEO for the King Lunalilo Trust and Home and the soon-to-be President and CEO of Hawaii Dental Service. She also serves as a member of the University of Hawaii Board of Regents. Previously, she was the first woman to be appointed as the Director of Native Hawaiian Health at Queen’s Medical Center.

In this week’s podcast, Diane talks about how she went from a retail job to top-level executive positions and the importance of finding your passion, purpose and confidence to take charge of your life.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Malik had four siblings.
Family of young man swept away at Makapuu grateful for a ‘lifetime of moments’
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A Touch of You Hawaii had more than 40 weddings on the books for 2020 until the coronavirus...
Oahu eases more restrictions on large events, city gyms as part of ‘cautious’ approach to reopening
HNN File
HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing

Latest News

UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
Episode 14: Well-being for the “Whole” You
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 83: Hawaii Women in Filmmaking with Shirley Thompson and Vera Zambonelli
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
Episode 13: The Healthy Hawaii Strategic Plan
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 82: Stay Wild, My Child with Heather Mohr