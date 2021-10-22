Tributes
Diamond Head monument to close for several days so crews can demolish structures at summit

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:28 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Head State Monument, one of the state’s most popular attractions, will be closed in late October and early November as crews demolish two structures at the crater’s summit.

The structures, built on top of the Leahi Fire Control Station, need to be removed because of safety concerns.

Officials said the monument will be closed from Oct. 28-29 and then again Nov. 1-5 for the work.

The state said it repairing the structures was prohibitively expensive. Evidence suggests the structures were added sometime between World War II and the early 1950s.

During the demolition, protection measures will be in place to prevent damage to any of the other five historic features at Diamond Head’s summit.

The work meets historic preservation standards for significant historic buildings and structures, officials said.

A companion project involves repairing the concrete ceiling of the tunnel that serves as the main entrance to the Leahi Fire Control Station.

The tunnel is part of the original station and begins at the top of a 99-step stairway and extends 62-feet to the control station.

