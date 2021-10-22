Tributes
City to discuss bike lanes, other ‘complete streets’ plans for Kalihi thoroughfares

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will host a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss a “complete streets” initiative for Kalihi.

At the meeting, a city team will discuss plans for North King, North School, Middle, and Houghtailing streets and Waiakamilo Road.

Proposed improvements include pedestrian crossing beacons, crossing islands, curb extensions, bike lanes, and traffic calming.

The public has been weighing in on the plans over the last several years so Tuesday’s community meeting will be the last before design concepts are finalized, the city said.

To attend the meeting, register by clicking here.

