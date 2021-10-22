134 new COVID cases reported statewide; 3 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,020.

The state also confirmed three more coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 883.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,728 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

70 were on Oahu

34 on Hawaii Island

7 on Maui

6 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 16 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.2% has received at least one dose.

