UH’s Vince Manuwai among finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their eight finalists for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022(Polynesian Football Hall of Fame)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their eight finalists for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday morning.

Selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Players and inductees, coaches and select media members.

CLASS OF 2022 FINALISTS

Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State; Pro NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro NFL (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

Mike Iupati (OL) Idaho; Pro NFL (SFO, ARI, SEA) 11 years, Samoan ancestry

Tommy Kaulukuki (Coach) Hawai’i; 6 years, Hawaiian ancestry

Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro NFL (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

Vince Manuwai (G) Hawai’i; Pro NFL (JAC, ATL) 9 years, Hawaiian ancestry

Harry Montague-Field (OL) Hawai’i, Oregon State; Pro NFL (CHI) AFL (LA) 4 years, Hawaiian ancestry

Kalani Sitaki (Coach) BYU; 6 years, Tongan ancestry

“Congratulations to each of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalists on this historic achievement,” Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “Each finalist has had a tremendous football career and they represent the very best of our Polynesian people.”

The Selection Committee, along with all of the living Hall of Fame Inductees will vote within the next few weeks to select those who will be inducted as the Class of 2022.

This year’s class will consist of three members which will be announced on November 4th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

