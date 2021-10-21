Selling a home? HECO warns of latest scam targeting Realtors, listings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are elevating their schemes in an attempt to swindle money out of unsuspecting Hawaii residents.

The latest scheme prompted the Hawaiian Electric Company to issue a warning to real estate agents about fraudulent threats of disconnection.

HECO said scammers are now contacting real estate agents demanding payment or they threaten to shut off power to their listings.

In a recent case, one customer was told to pay $800. They reported speaking to an “agent” and “accountant” before receiving an email with the HECO logo and a QR code to pay.

When the customer said they would pay through the official HECO website, the scammer requested a wire transfer instead, which set off suspicion for the customer.

They contacted HECO and the scam was avoided.

HECO reminds customers that they will never threaten immediate disconnection, however mailed payment reminders, courtesy calls and emails will be made several times before a disconnection notice is sent.

The company also says they will never request wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, gift cards or bitcoin as a form of payment. Authentic emails from HECO will also never request credit card numbers or personal information.

If you get a suspicions message, you’re asked to report it by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.