Prosecutors charge suspect with arson in connection with Waikiki surfboard racks blaze

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged a 48-year-old man with first-degree arson for for Sunday’s fire at the Waikiki surfboard racks.

The suspect, Glenn Helton, faces up to 20 years in prison.

Helton’s bail was set at $70,000, and he’s due in court Thursday.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the fire caused more than $650,000 in damage.

There’s no word on an alleged motive.

Sources say Helton is also a suspect in an arson earlier this month.

