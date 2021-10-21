Tributes
HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission sought answers Wednesday from the interim police chief about the highly-publicized arrest of a 10-year-old at her Waipahu school.

While HNN and other Hawaii media reported the story on Monday night and it made national news, interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic said he was only notified about the case in the past day.

The girl, who is Black, was arrested last January after a drawing she did upset another student’s parent.

The ACLU sent a letter to HPD and the DOE, saying the girls rights were violated because she was interrogated without her mother ―who was in another classroom and was denied access to the girl.

At the commission meeting, Vanic was asked about the arrest but said he was trying to discuss it with his city attorneys so he could not make a public statement.

The commission agreed they’d wait until the next meeting in two weeks to discuss.

