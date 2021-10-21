Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui start-up based on faith and fitness lands $25,000 grant for best business plan

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Landa Ampong says being furloughed from her human resources job when the pandemic hit opened her eyes to new opportunities.

“It was definitely a blessing in disguise,” she said.

With time on their hands, the Lahaina woman and her husband started exercising more.

“We were also growing in our faith and maturing, so we wanted to wear loud and bold faith-based apparel but we couldn’t really find any,” she said. “That’s when God showed the need there and then.”

Ampong began designing her own workout clothes ― shirts, shorts and sweats emblazoned with Bible verses and positive messages. Then she took a bigger leap of faith.

“In March, we did beta tests and we exclusively pre-sold to people on our email list, which we call our ‘faithfuls,’ just to see if there was even a need,” she said.

Making sales encouraged Ampong that she was onto something.

She created a company called God’s Lanes and enrolled in a business course at the Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center.

Early this month, BDC’s director David Daly announced that Ampong won the organization’s contest for small business start-ups. A panel named her business plan as the best from among 30 submissions.

Ampong was stunned.

“I honestly didn’t think I would win. I really didn’t think so,” she said.

Daly said judges were impressed with her attention to detail.

“Her plan was spot on all the way through. Everything was very detailed, very thought out. It allowed the reader and our judges to believe in that business,” he said.

The grant money will help Ampong grow her new company .

“We’re planning to upgrade some of our equipment and create more storage space so we can hold all the future inventory,” she said.

It took more than a year to get her business off the ground and it’s still a work in progress.

“We’re learning who our target audience is and it’s all different, men, women, older, younger people that are really into working out, and people that aren’t,” she said.

The pandemic forced Ampong to get creative. She says her faith in God did the rest.

“We really wanted to encourage people with our clothing and our brand to move with Him. That’s our slogan. Move with Him in everything you do,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Prosecutors have charged 48-year old Glenn Helton with first degree arson for Sunday's fire at...
Prosecutors charge suspect with arson in connection with Waikiki surfboard racks blaze
The DOH made the announcement today, also saying over 2 million doses have been administered.
DOH reports 1 million Hawaii residents are now fully vaccinated
Every now and then opening and closing apps and tapping around on the screen help you discover...
What the Tech: That Notes app on your iPhone is pretty magical. Here’s why.
HNN File
HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing
7-year-old Riku Kikuhara Talvala swabbed his own nose for a COVID test.
Nearly 60 public schools are part of surveillance COVID testing program