Kaiser healthcare workers vote in favor of strike after failed contract negotiations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following stalled contract negotiations, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii workers represented by Unite Here Local 5 voted in favor of striking.

The union said 93% of healthcare workers, which included nearly 2,000 employees, voted to authorize a strike.

Unite Here Local 5 said the decision comes as Kaiser has offered only a 1% pay raise and a two-tier wage system that would cut up to a third of wages for future hires.

A contract between Kaiser and the union expired on Sept. 30.

Furthermore, the union said Kaiser’s proposal will continue to put a strain on healthcare workers who say they are exhausted and burnt out from the pandemic.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said the company is committed to working together and believes their differences can be worked out at the bargaining table.

The company said the vote does not automatically trigger a strike. Labor laws require the union to give the company a 10-day notice before going on strike.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.