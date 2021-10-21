Tributes
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 156 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 156 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 82,886.

The state also confirmed four more coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll now stands at 880.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,798 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 96 were on Oahu
  • 17 on Hawaii Island
  • 22 on Maui
  • 7 on Kauai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

