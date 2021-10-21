Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30, 2020, file photo. German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound’s bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections.

Greyhound dates back to 1914 and currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A Touch of You Hawaii had more than 40 weddings on the books for 2020 until the coronavirus...
Oahu eases more restrictions on large events, city gyms as part of ‘cautious’ approach to reopening
Malik had four siblings.
Family of young man swept away at Makapuu grateful for a ‘lifetime of moments’
HNN File
HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing

Latest News

President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House, Democrats hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries
In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
US: More threats, more desperate refugees as climate warms
FILE — In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
NYC jury hears closing arguments in Giuliani associate’s fraud trial