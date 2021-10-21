Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As City Council advances bill to raise hotel room tax, revenue could help pay for rail

The rail project is thought to be more than $3 billion short.
The rail project is thought to be more than $3 billion short.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:42 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City Council budget committee advanced a bill Wednesday to raise Oahu’s hotel room tax by as much as 3%.

Bill 40 increases the tax in order to cover some of the city’s operating expenses, such as maintaining its parks and beaches and to help pay for the rail.

While the measure does not clarify how the money will be spent, both the administration and the rail authority want the revenue to go toward building the final 5 miles of the rail line and to pay for future operations.

The rail project is thought to be more than $3 billion short.

A 3% increase in the Transient Accommodations Tax could bring in $50 million to $80 million each year.

“If we don’t build a functional rail system, if we don’t invest from this point forward by using revenue streams that are available and authorized by the legislature, then I think shame on us,” said city Managing Director Michael Formby.

Formby told the committee that an independent financial analysis will be ready by Nov. 17.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Officials said those who are in the 18-to-24 age range were the most targeted. /FILE
BBB warns of online scams as more people purchase products on the web
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds move in with spotty showers and then breezy winds return Friday into the weekend
Mahi Pono Chief Operating Officer Shan Tsutsui shows state senators around the farm.
Hawaii senators fly to Maui to visit one of the state’s largest farm companies
HSTA said growing concerns are causing more teachers to leave their jobs, with some planning to...
Teachers union rallies at DOE headquarters over COVID safety concerns at schools