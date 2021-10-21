Tributes
Calling all ghosts and ghouls! Show off your costumes in this spooky Halloween contest

Enter the "This is Now" Halloween Costume Contest!
Enter the "This is Now" Halloween Costume Contest!(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trick-or-treating is officially on this year, which means it’s time to start showing off your costume.

Got a great one to share? We want to see it!

Submit your photo below to enter the “This is Now” Halloween costume contest.

You’ll compete for great prizes to eateries at the International Marketplace. The winners will be announced on “This is Now” on Oct. 29.

Click here for OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES.

