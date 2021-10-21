‘Bows football set to welcome fans back to stands with changes to game experience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a day the Rainbow Warriors football team has been patiently waiting for — in just three days a select 1,000 fans will finally be allowed into the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

No doubt a historic milestone, but it will look a lot different than a normal UH football game day.

“We hope that this will be like a a milestone marker for how we start to recover from this pandemic and life starting to return to normal.” University of Hawaii spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl told Hawaii News Now.

For the lucky few that got tickets for The ‘Bows game against New Mexico State, the first step is downloading the University’s LumiSight Health-Check app and uploading your Vaccination card.

It takes about two days to get verified.

Once completed, you’re set for game time, spectators park at the UH Lower Campus Parking Structure, then head to the gates.

“On game day, you’ll be asked about possible COVID-19 exposure and symptoms.” Meisenzahl said. “Then you get the all clear, you show the all clear status on your screen and you’ll be allowed in with your tickets.”

This weekend’s tickets are already allotted:

Students

Player Guests

Visiting Team

Corporate Tickets

Season Ticket Holders

Everyone in attendance is also required to use clear bags to bring in any personal belongings.

Make sure to eat before the game, as no food or beverages will be sold -- except for bottled water.

Despite all of the new protocols, the excitement is building as kick off inches closer.

“It’s fair to say that I don’t think anybody is more excited than our student athletes.” Meisenzahl said. “You know, they want to play in front of their friends, they want to play in front of their family especially and they want to play in front of the Warrior faithful.”

“Its just going to be more.” ‘Bows linebacker Darius Muasau said. “They’re going to juice us up, just bringing the juice and just influence us to play harder for our fans, for the state of Hawaii.”

Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. HST on Saturday.

For more information on how to download the LumiSight Health-Check app, head to the University’s Game Day page.

