Blood Bank of Hawaii in desperate need of donations as supply dips to dangerously low levels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blood Bank of Hawaii in desperate need of donations

Hawaii’s largest blood bank is sounding the alarm as it’s supply dips to dangerously low levels.

Blood Bank of Hawaii says it has less than a one-day supply of certain types of blood like O-positive, O-negative and A-positive.

BBH is asking anyone who is healthy enough to donate to roll up their sleeves and give.

One of the big factors behind the shortage: as the number of coronavirus patients in our hospitals stabilizes, many are resuming normal procedures. Things like surgeries and other medical care are driving up patient demand. Also, many of the normally scheduled blood drives the blood bank would have had this past year and a half had to be canceled.

Bank of Hawaii has four locations on Oahu: The Young Street Donor Center, Waikele Center and Windward Mall are all scheduled to be open seven days a week, and the Dillingham location is open Tuesday through Saturday.

You can call (808) 848-4770 to make an appointment. You can also visit bbh.org or book a time that is convenient for you.

