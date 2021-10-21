BBB warns of online scams as more people purchase products on the web

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Better Business Bureau is urging the public to protect themselves from online scams.

According to the bureau’s latest report, illegal online activity has accounted for 35% of scams reported this year. This ties in with an ongoing trend that has increased during the pandemic.

While most people expect the elderly to fall for these scams, officials said those who are in the 18-to-24 age range were the most targeted.

Furthermore, the BBB said pet-related scams continue to be rampant.

”Everything with a scam and fraudulent activity is based on emotion. They appeal to you and now you’re in it, so they keep playing you for money until you figure out it’s a scam and that is really heartbreaking,” said Roseann Freitas of the BBB.

Freitas advised the public to never make a quick purchasing decision and to take time to verify if a website is legitimate.

“Do your research and understand a lot of websites are fake. They look real, but they’re fake,” said Roseann Freitas of the BBB. “What people do is they purchase the item, and they either don’t get it or they get a very inferior product — either way they’re out of money.”

Officials said scams can be reported at bbb.org.

