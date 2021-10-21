Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Search warrant at Waimalu home prompts bomb scare

Agents said they immediately called the bomb squad when they made the discovery.
Agents said they immediately called the bomb squad when they made the discovery.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homeland Security agents said they discovered what appeared to be explosives at a home in Waimalu while serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Agents said they immediately called the bomb squad, who determined the devices to be inert. Officials said they did not pose any danger to the public.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Pahemo Street and Oa Street.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Approximate area of the crash.
Hawaii Island police identify motorcyclist fatally struck by car
HNN File
Elementary age kids in Hawaii weeks away from being eligible for vaccine
The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Makakilo two years ago missed his sentencing...
Warrant issued after driver in a deadly 2019 hit-and-run misses sentencing
Beachgoers said the seal swam to shore and let out a big roar ... before taking a nap.
Hawaiian monk seal Rocky made a splash in Waikiki this week!