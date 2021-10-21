Search warrant at Waimalu home prompts bomb scare

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homeland Security agents said they discovered what appeared to be explosives at a home in Waimalu while serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Agents said they immediately called the bomb squad, who determined the devices to be inert. Officials said they did not pose any danger to the public.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Pahemo Street and Oa Street.

This story may be updated.

