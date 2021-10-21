Amid investigation into state auditor, former deputy testifies suspected fraud was ignored

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the legislative investigation into the state auditor continues, a former deputy testified Wednesday that suspected fraud was ignored in an audit of state land leases.

Former Administrative Deputy Auditor Ronald Shiigi said when a forged document was discovered, authorities were not alerted.

“As far as I remember we did not pursue it, and it never got into the report,” Shigii said. “Auditor Kondo had the final decision and had the ultimate responsibility for the report.”

Auditor Les Kondo told Hawaii News Now, the fraud was already being prosecuted when auditors found the document.

He said the investigation has turned into a “circus” that is distracting from the problems he discovered with state land agencies.

Kondo has expressed frustration that he does not know why his office is being investigated by the state House Committee and has gone to court to delay subpoenas while he gets a lawyer for his office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

