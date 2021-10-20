Tributes
Warrant issued after driver in a deadly 2019 hit-and-run misses sentencing

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Makakilo two years ago missed his sentencing Wednesday.

Nelson Hagmoc pleaded ‘No Contest’ to the charges that he hit 39-year-old Puanani Borreta with his utility van in Nov. 2019.

He faces 10 years in prison and was set to be sentenced virtually Wednesday. The court called for him three times, but he didn’t answer.

Hagmoc’s attorney said he hasn’t been able to contact him for more than a week.

“I know that he changed phones a month or so ago and he’s usually very reliable, your honor. He’s dependable, he’s there when he’s supposed to be. I don’t know what the problem is. I would ask the court to continue this matter so that Mr. Hagmoc could be present,” attorney Don Wilkerson said.

The judge denied the request and issued a $20,000 bench warrant for Hagmoc’s arrest.

An investigation of the accident found that Borreta wasn’t in a marked crosswalk while she attempted to cross Makakilo Drive, just south of Palailai Street, on Nov. 20, 2019.

In the days that followed, her loved ones made an emotional plea for the driver, later identified as Hagmoc, to come forward.

[Read a previous report: ‘How could you just leave her to die?’ Family of a hit-and-run victim left in heartache.]

Puanani Borreta, 39, was killed in the crash. Loved ones were left brokenhearted over the...
