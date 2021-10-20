Tributes
Wahine volleyball takes undefeated Big West record on the road to face UC Santa Barbara, CSU Northridge

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continues their tear of the Big West Conference this weekend on the road.

The Wahine meet UC Santa Barbara and CSU Northridge on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Hawaii is coming off of another successful weekend in the Big West Conference, sweeping both Cal Poly and CSU Bakersfield last weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, albeit an empty Stan — October 20th is the date that fans are allowed back into indoor large gatherings including the Wahine’s matches.

UH looks to keep their 19-straight conference match win streak alive this weekend in California.

First serve against the Gauchos is set for 4:00 p.m. HST on Friday, while UH and the Matadors get going at 4:00 p.m. HST on Sunday.

